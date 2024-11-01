Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XPO. Bank of America decreased their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

XPO stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.63. The company had a trading volume of 35,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,190. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.27. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $78.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.71. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that XPO will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 10.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in XPO by 548.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 56,196 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

