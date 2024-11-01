Wells Fargo & Company Increases BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $105.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOKF. StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Shares of BOKF opened at $106.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.69. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $114.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.17.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 361.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

