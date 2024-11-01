Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.16.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Up 19.0 %

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $35.81 on Friday, hitting $224.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,587,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,926. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $1,539,527.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,134,490.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $1,539,527.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,134,490.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,185 shares of company stock worth $39,155,661 in the last ninety days. 38.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Atlassian by 383.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.