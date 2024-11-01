Wells Fargo & Company Cuts SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target to $12.50

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $838.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.17%.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 999,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 63,321 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $4,118,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

