Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Wingstop Earnings

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WING. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.85.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $287.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.16 and a 200 day moving average of $388.27. Wingstop has a one year low of $177.88 and a one year high of $433.86.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares in the company, valued at $36,152.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Wingstop by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

