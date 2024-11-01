Wealth Forward LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wealth Forward LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 11.4% of Wealth Forward LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealth Forward LLC owned 0.12% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $16,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

OEF stock opened at $275.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $195.65 and a 12 month high of $283.40.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

