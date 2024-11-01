Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 174,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 92,285 shares.The stock last traded at $35.82 and had previously closed at $35.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WASH

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $582.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.32 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 291,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 56.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 39,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.