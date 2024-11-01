Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $32.74 million and $1.21 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00035580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011195 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,327,342 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

