Wanchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.24 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $33.18 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00035876 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011334 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,325,432 coins and its circulating supply is 198,325,421 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

