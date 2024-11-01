Wade Financial Advisory Inc Sells 715 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.6% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,665,000 after acquiring an additional 317,770 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,711,000 after buying an additional 88,978 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,179,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,086,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.92. 25,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,363. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $71.47 and a 52 week high of $89.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.36. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

