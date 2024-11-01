Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $20.23 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.39. 1,824,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,456,371. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

