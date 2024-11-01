Wade Financial Advisory Inc Decreases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF makes up about 0.6% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned about 0.30% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDN. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 107,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 50,942 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.03. 592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,974. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

