W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2024

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPCGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-4.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.72. W. P. Carey also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.650-4.710 EPS.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.27. The stock had a trading volume of 543,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,949. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 137.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Read Our Latest Report on WPC

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,987.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.