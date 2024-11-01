W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-4.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.72. W. P. Carey also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.650-4.710 EPS.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.27. The stock had a trading volume of 543,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,949. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 137.80%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,987.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

