W Advisors LLC Has $658,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

W Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.90. 798,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,896. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

