W Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,736 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $538,948,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,696 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,711 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,954,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,990.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,458 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.88. 2,874,714 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average of $55.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.