W Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

W Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.28. 1,130,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,937,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.