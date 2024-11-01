Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Vontier Stock Performance
Shares of VNT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.96. 1,215,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,926. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Vontier has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $45.62.
Vontier Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.86%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Vontier Company Profile
Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.
