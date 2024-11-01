Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.56 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Vita Coco updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vita Coco Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:COCO traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.81. 171,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,734. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $67,342.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,396.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,949 shares of company stock worth $148,585 over the last three months. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on COCO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

