Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Update

Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Viridien Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CGGYY opened at $36.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $263.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.85. Viridien has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80.
Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter. Viridien had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 8.17%.
About Viridien
CGG engages in the provision of data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, Latin America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).
