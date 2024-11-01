Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lowered by Silver Coast Investments LLC

Silver Coast Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 325,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.37.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.69. 4,082,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,544,869. The company has a market capitalization of $175.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

