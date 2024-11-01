Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.300-6.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Verisk Analytics also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30 to $6.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.48. 979,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,776. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $217.34 and a 12-month high of $287.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.92 and a 200 day moving average of $261.87. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total value of $54,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,184.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

