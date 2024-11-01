Venom Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $142.99 Million (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Venom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0779 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Venom has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Venom has a market cap of $142.99 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,283.17 or 1.00136312 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,262.40 or 1.00106294 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Venom Profile

Venom’s genesis date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,246,013,167 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,245,881,647.54 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.07905004 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,580,477.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

