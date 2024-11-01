Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) Shares Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 51,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 34,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Velocity Minerals Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$36.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12.

Velocity Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Bulgaria. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria; the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik gold project located within the municipality of Momchilgrad in southeast, Bulgaria; and a 100% interest in the Iglika property covering an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeast Bulgaria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.