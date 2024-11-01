Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 8.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $46,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after buying an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,852 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $183,842,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $175,884,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $172.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.74. The stock has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.99 and a 52-week high of $178.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

