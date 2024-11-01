Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after purchasing an additional 243,976 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after buying an additional 134,150 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.28. The stock had a trading volume of 643,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,205. The firm has a market cap of $426.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $210.85 and a 12-month high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

