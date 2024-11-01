Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Increased by William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 3.6% of William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.97. 372,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,516,538. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

