Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $522.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $380.56 and a fifty-two week high of $538.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

