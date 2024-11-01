Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $235.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.40 and a 200-day moving average of $225.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $176.18 and a twelve month high of $242.93.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

