Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $57,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

VONG stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.05. The stock had a trading volume of 71,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,525. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $99.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

