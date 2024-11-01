Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Trimmed by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.52 on Friday, reaching $265.23. 135,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.20 and its 200-day moving average is $250.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.53 and a fifty-two week high of $270.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

