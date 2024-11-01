Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Holdings Lowered by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.28. 4,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,335. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.08. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $99.95 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

