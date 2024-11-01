Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 656.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 616,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,115,000 after acquiring an additional 33,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 194.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT opened at $58.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.