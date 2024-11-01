Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2462 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VTEI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $99.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,615. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.32 and a 1-year high of $101.80.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
