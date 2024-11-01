Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2024

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2462 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $99.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,615. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.32 and a 1-year high of $101.80.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.