Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2462 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $99.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,615. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.32 and a 1-year high of $101.80.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

