Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Increased by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 187.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 187.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

VGT stock opened at $582.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $401.89 and a twelve month high of $612.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

