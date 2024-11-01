Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Trimmed by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $588.14 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $418.22 and a 1-year high of $612.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

