Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Trimmed by Balanced Wealth Group LLC

Balanced Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,528,000 after purchasing an additional 228,580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,076,000 after buying an additional 59,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after acquiring an additional 153,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,405,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $127.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $99.60 and a 12 month high of $131.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.51.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.