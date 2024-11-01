Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by Golden Road Advisors LLC

Golden Road Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,481 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,071,000 after buying an additional 881,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after buying an additional 1,860,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.