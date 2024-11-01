Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is TPG Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

TPG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of TPG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,454,061. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.