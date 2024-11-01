Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is PACK Private Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

PACK Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 19.9% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.