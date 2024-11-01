Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 455.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 930.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after buying an additional 255,958 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 13,105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 226,466 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 175,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 61,535 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,115,000 after purchasing an additional 48,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VDE traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.88. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $110.51 and a twelve month high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.