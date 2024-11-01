Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Valued Wealth Advisors LLC

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 133.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Embree Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,768. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.84 and a fifty-two week high of $201.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

