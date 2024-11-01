Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 36,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 54,789 shares.The stock last traded at $340.69 and had previously closed at $333.09.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,990,669.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,639,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,620,000 after buying an additional 6,639,286 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,110,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 377.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after buying an additional 65,467 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 981.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,524,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

