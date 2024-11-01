Values Added Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,638 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 37,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.87.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 795,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $50.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

