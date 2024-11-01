Values Added Financial LLC Purchases 7,113 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Values Added Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.9% of Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.93. 3,623,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,182,732. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

