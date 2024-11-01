Values Added Financial LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $196.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,011. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.84 and a fifty-two week high of $201.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.66 and its 200-day moving average is $187.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

