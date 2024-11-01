Values Added Financial LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Values Added Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Values Added Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Values Added Financial LLC owned about 1.51% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 61,688 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

EMXF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,543. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

