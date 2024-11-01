Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADP stock traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $287.08. 83,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.52 and a twelve month high of $294.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,862.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,946. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

