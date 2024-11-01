Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 32 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $5,015,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,144,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.29.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.7 %

SHW stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,024. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.38 and its 200-day moving average is $336.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $392.57. The company has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

