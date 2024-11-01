Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,158 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652,649 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24,946.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,475,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,909,000 after buying an additional 3,461,537 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,086,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,800 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8,838.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,538,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 978,593 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,762. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $28.19.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

