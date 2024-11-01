Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vail Resorts worth $10,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Vail Resorts by 66.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $3,228,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,470,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 507.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

MTN opened at $165.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.04. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.14 and a 52 week high of $236.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 147.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Barclays lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.22.

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $289,026.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,360.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $289,026.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,360.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

